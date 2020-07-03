Imagine a situation when you have every damn thing in life, but the one thing you want the most is impossible to achieve. Well, that's the story of Bhanupriya, a girl from the urban city. Now, you might be wondering what's the one thing which the babe wants it badly? And the answer to this question is that she wants to get laid and lose her virginity. Yep, that's true. Introducing Urvashi Rautela in the trailer of 'Virgin Bhanupriya', this ZEE5's film is going to be one hell of a fun and emotional ride for the audience. This also marks Rautela's debut into the OTT world. Is Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya Inspired by Emma Stone’s 2010 Movie Easy A?

Elaborating on the video, it tells the tale of Urvashi as Bhanupriya who tries to desperately break her virginity, but in each attempt fails terribly. As a guru predicts that getting laid would an impossible task for Bhanu and to change the same fate, she goes through many odds. In her quest to find the perfect match, we also get a glimpse of Gautam Gulati. All in all, Rautela steps into the hilarious givings and misgivings of being a late virgin in the 21st Century. Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya Is Slated for July 16 Release on ZEE5.

Check Out The Trailer Of 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Below:

Helmed and written by Ajay Lohan, Virgin Bhanupriya packs a punch of drama as well as comedy and is set to release on July 16, on the OTT platform Zee5. It also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla in key roles. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).