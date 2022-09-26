Marvel's Werewolf By Night first reviews are out! Touted to be Television special starring Gael García Bernal as the lead along with Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris, the show has garnered ah-mazing reviews online. WBN revolves around a secret group of monster hunters who get into a deadly competition for a powerful relic. Werewolf by Night is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on October 7, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Check out the reactions to Werewolf By Night below. Marvel’s Halloween Special Werewolf by Night To Release on Disney+ on October 7.

'Sexy'

#WerewolfByNight REVIEW: HORRIFYING. SEXY. Marvel changes the game, delivering a TWISTED but fun affair that surpasses icons like Evil Dead & Halloween. WOW… This isn’t just another special, it’s the BEST horror ever made! GREAT music too. A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/LOtRgMt1bW — watching as intended (@theatomchode) September 26, 2022

'Spooky'

Marvel’s #WerewolfByNight is a spooky & moody monster tale w/ beautiful photography & big throwback vibes. Director Michael Giacchino does a great job blending the look & feel of classic horror from the ‘30s & ‘40s w/ amusing MCU touches. Ted is MVP, imo. Fun & different pic.twitter.com/tP2usD3AJO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2022

'Unpredictable'

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga. Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more. I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 26, 2022

'Classic'

#werewolfbynight feels like an instant classic and immediately rewatchable. The fact that the entire production was as practical as possible - from the set, to the costumes, etc made this feel realer than any thing we’ve seen in the MCU. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022

'MCU Halloween Treat'

#WerewolfByNight is the MCU Halloween treat I was hoping for! A delightful ode to the classic monster movies with MCU-level stuntwork, production design & effects. LOVED the dynamic between Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly's characters and ... pic.twitter.com/6KFGTcxZE9 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 26, 2022

'Thrilling'

My #WerewolfByNight thoughts: Marvel's new MCU monsters and leads are awesome, as is Michael Giacchino's direction & music as well! The supporting characters are not on the same level, but Werewolf By Night is still a thrilling Halloween special they should keep doing more of. pic.twitter.com/AARanUHjw4 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 26, 2022

