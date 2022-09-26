Marvel's Werewolf By Night first reviews are out! Touted to be Television special starring Gael García Bernal as the lead along with Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris, the show has garnered ah-mazing reviews online. WBN revolves around a secret group of monster hunters who get into a deadly competition for a powerful relic. Werewolf by Night is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on October 7, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Check out the reactions to Werewolf By Night below.  Marvel’s Halloween Special Werewolf by Night To Release on Disney+ on October 7.

'Sexy'

'Spooky'

'Unpredictable' 

'Classic'

'MCU Halloween Treat'

'Thrilling' 

