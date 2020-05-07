Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Aditi Bhatia and Mother Begin The Process of Returning to India After Being Stranded in L.A Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Aditi Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A long overdue vacation in Los Angeles for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhati and her mother turned out to be an ordeal for the mother-daughter duo, who have been stranded there, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, both in the USA and India. Not just Aditi and her mother, but lots of Indians have been stranded all over the world amidst the on-going lockdown. However, the Government of India, on May 05, 2020, announced that they had started the process of bringing back stranded citizens. Navratri 2018 Colour for Day 7 on October 16 – Red: Hina Khan, Aditi Bhatia & Madhuri Dixit Show You How to Look Radiant in the Colour of Love This Festival.

And this announcement has come as a huge relief for the actress and her mother, who are hopeful of returning to India and most importantly, home. Talking to TOI, Aditi revealed, "My mother and I are aware of this development. She has filled the required application forms like the rest of the people, who are stranded here." Aditi Bhatia and Krishna Mukherjee Look Scorching Hot in Bikinis as They Take a Dip in the Pool (View Pics).

However, the glitch that the mother-daughter duo is facing is the lack of flights from where they are stranded in L.A. "There are no flights back home from the airports close to us, so we plan to travel within USA first to reach an airport that has a flight to India. This is a bit risky, too, given the circumstances."

While there is hope that she and her mother, along with countless other Indians will finally be able to travel back home, there has been no concrete development from the side of the authorities. "I haven’t heard back from the embassy, so we are still in an uncertain situation. Hopefully, things should resolve and we should return to India very soon," she concluded.