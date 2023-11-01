Today’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) episode begins with Akshara, along with Aarohi and Abhimanyu, rushing to the operation theatre. However, Doctors are not able to save her and declare her dead. This leaves Akshara in shock and grief. Manish arrives at the hospital, instructing Akshara to pray. Ruhi's heartbreaking plea keeps them from moving forward. Abhimanyu tries to comfort Ruhi while Manish finally knows about her death. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai October 31, 2023 Written Update: Aarohi Dies in Car Accident, Poor Akshara Gets Accused!

Akshara takes the blame for the accident, blaming herself for not preventing Ruhi from tampering with the car's handbrake. She admits her negligence to the family. Swarna and Surekha level accusations on Akshara, but Suhasini defends her. She tries to make them understand that it was an accident.

See This Post

Finally Goenka's accepted it that they always gave less love to Aarohi in comparison to Akshara, the amount of love attention affection Aarohi always got the least. And that they know when she is no more 😌 when she was alive they never give that. #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/Kc36GxQ9NX — Damayanti (DDS) // Fan Account (@DDSMySoul) November 1, 2023

Abhimanyu asks Akshara to tell everyone that it was Ruhi’s mistake or at least inform the family instead of taking the entire blame. However, she requests him to hide the truth and not disclose it to anyone as Ruhi won’t be able to live with the accusations of killing her mother. He promises to keep Akshara's secret, as she believes Ruhi shouldn't bear the guilt of being responsible for her mother's death. The family grapples with this painful loss, as Manish struggles to come to terms with losing Aarohi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).