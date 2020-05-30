Young Sheldon: HBO Max Acquires Streaming Rights For The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Series

Young Sheldon Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

HBO Max has acquired the streaming rights of “Big Bang Theory” spin-off series “Young Sheldon”. The Chuck Lorre prequel series about the young version of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper will join the flagship show at the streamer, reported Variety. "Big Bang Theory" was acquired by HBO Max in September last year. “Young Sheldon,” which completed its third season over a month ago, is created by Lorre and Steven Molaro. It features Iain Armitage as the titular character. Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares First Terrifying Look of Darkseid From Snyder Cut That Will Release On HBO Max (View Pic)

“We now feel like our ‘Big Bang' offering is complete. We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper's roots,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. The series also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Parsons is involved as the narrator and executive producer. The show is backed by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television. Justice League’s Snyder Cut May Premiere On HBO Max.

"In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space-time. All you actually need is HBO Max. "We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time,” Lorre and Molaro said in a joint statement.