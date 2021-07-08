New Delhi, July 8: A minor fire broke out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Thursday morning, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No one was injured in the fire incident. Dubai: Massive Blast at Jebel Ali Port, No Casualties Reported

According to fire officials, a call of fire was received at 11.36 a.m. following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire officials said that the fire was reported from the air condition plant located in the second basement of the CBI headquarters, located in south Delhi, which was brought under control.

He said that the fire was brought under control at 12 noon. The fire official said that no one was injured in the incident.

