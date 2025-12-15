New Delhi, December 15: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi have transitioned to a hybrid mode of instruction, combining online and offline classes, in response to a significant deterioration in air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR). The decision, announced by local authorities, aims to safeguard students from the harmful effects of escalating air pollution, which has pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the "Severe" and "Very Poor" categories.

The move comes as the Delhi NCR grapples with its annual winter air pollution challenge, prompting urgent measures to mitigate health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations like children. In Noida, schools will continue to conduct fully online classes for students from pre-nursery to Class 5 until further orders. According to a circular issued by the Noida school authority, Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will function under a hybrid learning model, combining online and offline modes. IndiGo Flight Status Today, December 15: Full List of Cancelled Flights From Major Airports Due to Delhi Fog.

Noida School Advisory

Noida: In view of the rising pollution levels, schools will conduct classes from Nursery to Class V in online mode, while classes for higher grades will follow a hybrid system - physical or online - depending on feasibility. pic.twitter.com/VeEwVjiaFD — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealamTOI) December 14, 2025

A similar arrangement has been announced in Ghaziabad. The District Inspector of Schools stated that classes from pre-nursery and nursery to Class 5 will be held completely online, while students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 will attend classes in a hybrid format. The official order clarified that these measures are being implemented due to the adverse impact on students’ health and will remain in force from December 14, 2025, until further notice. School principals and coaching centre operators in the district have been directed to strictly comply with the guidelines.

In Delhi, classes up to Class 10 and Class 11 will shift to online mode from Monday after the enforcement of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of severe air pollution levels, as confirmed by the Directorate of School Education, Delhi. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Smog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Stays in ‘Severe’ Zone (Watch Video).

Online Mode Ordered for Delhi Schools

#NewsFlash | The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued an order to all Heads of Schools of Government, Government-Aided, and Unaided Recognized Private Schools in Delhi, directing them to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and Class XI in a hybrid mode, i.e., both… pic.twitter.com/UI5AmtLEob — United News of India (@uniindianews) December 13, 2025

Understanding the Air Quality Index (AQI)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a scale used to report daily air quality. It tells you how clean or polluted your air is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for you. An AQI value between 0 and 50 is considered "Good", while 51 to 100 is "Satisfactory". However, levels ranging from 301 to 400 are classified as "Very Poor" and anything above 401 is deemed "Severe".

In recent days, several monitoring stations across Noida, Ghaziabad, and parts of Delhi have consistently recorded AQI levels well above the 400-mark, often touching 450 or even higher in certain pockets. Such extreme levels can have serious health implications, including respiratory illnesses, aggravated asthma, and cardiovascular problems, especially among children and the elderly. The fine particulate matter (PM2.5) present in the air at these levels can penetrate deep into the lungs, posing long-term health risks.

