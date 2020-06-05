UPSC Exam 2020 New Date: Union Public Service Commission to Conduct Prelims Exam on October 4

UPSC. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 5: The Union Public Service Commission on Friday announced the revised schedule for UPSC prelims exam 2020. Candidates can check the revised UPSC exam dates on the official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC prelims exam 2020 will be held on October 4. Meanwhile, the main exams will be held in January. It has been scheduled for January 8. UPSC Result 2020 Declared for Various Written Exams, Check Your Result Status Online at upsc.gov.in.

The central hiring agency for recruitment to various services postponed the UPSC 2020 exams due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The interview process for civil services 2019 was also put on hold after the Centre imposed nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Earlier also, the UPSC decided to release the UPSC schedule on May 20, but it was postponed.

Check Full Schedule of All UPSC Exams:

The UPSC prelims exams are conducted to recruit officials of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) among others. Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the commission had also had to defer recruitment notification for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020, and Central Armed Police Forces examination 2020.