UPSC Result 2020 Declared for Various Written Exams, Check Your Result Status Online at upsc.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of various written exams. The recruitment examinations were conducted for the posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB, Company Prosecutor in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Assistant Legal Adviser in Enforcement Directorate, Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications and Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications posts. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC written exams 2020 for the above posts can check their results by visiting the official website; upsc.gov.in. The result status can be downloaded from the site after submitting your roll number online. Exam, Results 2020 Updates Given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in His Live Session Today, Check Important Details Here.

A total of 136 posts were declared for the above-mentioned positions. UPSC conducted the recruitment exams on March 8, 2020. The UPSC 2020 result notification for various posts read, “The commission had conducted a combined computer based recruitment test on 08.03.2020. on the basis of the combined computer based recruitment test, the commission has shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. ‘provisionally.’ only such candidates who satisfy/fulfil all the eligibility conditions shall be called for interview.”

How to Check UPSC 2020 Exam Result?

Visit the official website of UPSC; upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to the recruitment exam you appeared.

It will direct to a new page of the UPSC website, based on the recruitment exam you appeared.

Find your roll number.

Your UPSC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates must also note that those who only satisfy or fulfil the eligibility criteria for the above positions will be called for the interview round. To stay updated with the further notification on the recruitment process, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website.