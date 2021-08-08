Mumbai, August 8: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani on Sunday released the admit card for BITSAT 2021 re-exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, bitsadmission.com. For downloading the hall ticket, aspirants need to login with their login credentials - the application number and password. The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 9. BITSTAT Exam 2021 Postponed by Birla Institute of Technology & Science Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Last Date to Submit Application Form Extended.

The institute decided to conduct the re-exam for students who could not appear for it as the exam date was clashing with other exams.. “We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITSAT exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams, etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hall ticket at 11:00 AM on August 8. The last date to apply change request is 9:30 AM on August 8," the institute said in an official statement. NEST 2021 Admit Card Released At Official Website nestexam.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bitsadmission.com.

Click on the BITSAT admit card download link on the home page.

Fill in the application number and password.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference.

Notably, students were allowed to change their exam center till Sunday 9 am. The BITSAT 2021 is being held from August 3 to 9. The BITSAT 2021 exams will take place at three campuses of BITS – Palani, Goa and Hyderabad. The BITSAT exam is held every year for admission into degree programmes at BITS.

