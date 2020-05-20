Board Exams 2020 New Update: Class 10, 12 Examinations Can Be Held During COVID-19 Lockdown With 'Few Conditions', Says Amit Shah

Representational Image (Photo Credits: All India Radio News/ Facebook)

New Delhi, May 20: In a major development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2020 can be during the novel coronavirus lockdown, with few safety conditions like social distancing, face mask etc. Since the COVID-19 lockdown from March 25, all education institutions in the country have been shut. The exams have been postponed due to the pandemic and shutdown. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: Pending Exams to Be Held in Schools Where Students Enrolled, Result by July-End, Says HRD Ministry.

"Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety," Amit Shah tweeted.10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Mark sheets Online.

Amit Shah Tweet:

Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety. pic.twitter.com/P4ULsmbPVv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 20, 2020

In the letter shared by the Home Minister, it is clearly mentioned that no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zone. Wearing face masks by teachers, staff and students will be compulsory. There should be thermal screening and sanitizers at the centre. It also stated that "special buses may be arranged by the states and UTs for transportation of the students to the examination centres."

As of Wednesday morning update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total novel coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 1,06,750. Out of the total cases, 42,297 individuals have been cured or discharged. 3303 people have also died due to the infection.