BSEB 10th Results 2020: Bihar Matric Exam Scores Likely to be Declared Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, May 19: The results of matric (Class 10th) examinations are likely to be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), said reports on Tuesday. The scores would be uploaded on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are recommended to keep all their details at hand as the results may be out by this evening. BSEB 10th Board Exam 2020 Result Date: Evaluation Process Is Over, Bihar Board to Declare Matric Results Soon Online.

The Board, however, is yet to officially confirm whether the results would be out today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, while speaking to reporters last week, said the evaluation process is nearly completed and the post-evaluation process would be conducted in the next couple days.

Along with the results, the BSEB is also expected to release the list of toppers in the Bihar Matric exam. The results are keenly awaited by the students who appeared for the examination as it would form the basis for their admission in junior colleges for Class 11th. The competition remains sharper for students vying for science stream education in top educational institutes of the state. The cut-off could be as high as 85-90 percent in some of the premier colleges.