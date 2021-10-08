Bhubaneswar, October 8: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE Result 2021 has been declared for the B.CAT programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of OJEE— ojee.nic.in. To check the results online, candidates can check the OJEE B.CAT 2021 results by entering the registration number and password in the result link available on the official website.

“The results of the Entrance Examination for B.CAT. Course conducted under the auspices of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) have been published,” an official notice read. The OJEE B.CAT 2021 results will include the details of the candidates such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exams marks secured and the qualifying status of the students. OJEE 2021 Results Direct link.

Steps to check the OJEE 2021 B.CAT Results

Candidates have to visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on that tab that shows 'Rank card' to check the OJEE 2021 Result Now enter your application number and date of birth Candidates have to enter the Application IF and password Now download the OJEE B.CAT 2021 Results for further reference

According to official data, as many as 157 students who registered, 97 appeared for the exams. The OJEE B.CAT exams were conducted on September 30, 2021 in two shifts. The exams were held in the computer based mode across the various test centres. As per data provided, from the 157 students who registered, 97 appeared for the exams.

