Mumbai, February 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the CUET PG 2024 registration date. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 exam can do so by visiting the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

It must be noted that the final transaction of the fee can be done by February 10, up to 11.50 pm. The correction window will remain active till February 13. The application date, which ended on January 24, was extended twice - first to January 31 and then later to February 7. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Out at icai.nic.in: CA Foundation Results of December-January Examination Released, Know Steps To Check.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2024 registration link.

Register using your details and log in.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CUET PG 2024 examination will be held from March 11 to 28. The duration of the papers will be 1.45 hours, and the exam will be conducted in three shifts on all exam days. The provisional answer key of CUET PG is likely to be released on April 4. MPBSE Class 12 Exams: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exams 2024 Begin in 7,500 Centres Across State, Last Paper on March 9.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of CUET PG. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the WBJEE 2024 correction window today. Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do so through the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).