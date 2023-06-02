Mumbai, June 2: Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UPSC on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories is attached:

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;

Category-II

(a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and

(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The offer of appointment to the candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

The provisionality of the candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result.

In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. BSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result at 2 PM on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The result will also be available on Website of the Commission [i.e. www.upsc.gov.in]. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.

