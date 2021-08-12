New Delhi, August 12: The Cochin University of Science and Technology has released the results for CUSAT Common Admission Test 2021. Aspirants can visit the official website of the university at cusat.ac.in to check and download the result. Along with the result, the university has also declared the rank lists for undergraduate as well as post graduate courses have also been uploaded on the official website. APSET 2021 Registration Process Begins, Candidates Can Apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test at apset.net.in.

The result declared by the university includes the name of the aspirants, their scores in the CUSAT CAT 2021 as well as their over all rank. This year the exam was conducted between July 16 to July 18. The candidates who qualify will appear for counselling process in due course. Scroll down to know steps for checking the rank list for the CUSAT CAT 2021. TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Here Is How To Check CUSAT 2021 Result List:

Visit the official site of Cochin university at cusat.ac.in

Click on the admission tab available on home page

Login by entering required credentials

Check and download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. The CUSAT CAT is annual examination conducted for admission to Cochin University for various courses including engineering, environmental studies, law, marine sciences among others.

