Chennai, August 12: The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) has begun. The APSET 2021 exam is will be held on October 31, 2021. The examination will be conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the government of Andhra Pradesh. The online application process for APSET 2021 commenced on August 11, 2021 and will end on September 13, 2021.

Candidates who wish to apply for the APSET 2021 examination will have to visit the official website of the APSET-- apset.net.in. Students are advised to register themselves at the earliest to avoid last-minute hassle as the last date to apply for APSET 2021 is September 13.

APSET 2021: Here's how to register for the exam Online:

Visit the official website of the APSET-- apset.net.in and click on the link to register for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2021. Enter the required information and enter a password of your choice. This ID and password will be used to login and complete your registration process. Students should fill the application correctly as the Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile number once submitted cannot be changed. Your registered Mobile number and e-mail ID will be used to send updates A confirmation message is displayed on your screen and an email will be sent to the registered email id. Click on the 'Make Payment' link and continue to make the application fee payment. Click on the "Make Payment" link after which you will be redirected to the payment gateway website. After the payment is successful, the student will get an email or SMS confirming the successful registration for APSET 2021.

It must be noted that students will also have to pay the application fee while applying for APSET 2021. The candidates belonging to general and EWS categories need to pay Rs 1200, BC category Rs 1000, while SC, ST, PWD, transgender category candidates are required to pay Rs 700.

