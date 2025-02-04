Delhi, January 4: With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, 2025, many parents and students are questioning whether schools and colleges will be open. The election will be held in one phase, and the results will be announced on February 8. To ensure smooth elections, the Delhi government has declared a holiday for all central government offices in the city, allowing employees to vote.

Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies will remain operational, while retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to stay open. Public transportation will be adjusted to ensure voters can easily reach polling stations. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Atishi Alleges Interference by Ramesh Bidhuri’s Son Manish Bidhuri in Kalkaji Constituency, Demands Action (Watch Video).

Are Delhi Schools and Colleges Closed on February 5?

Yes, all schools and colleges in Delhi will be closed on February 5, 2025, in preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections. Educational institutions that serve as polling booths may also remain closed a day before the election. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: High-Decibel Campaign Ends, 699 Candidates in the Fray, Voting on February 5.

Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a two-day holiday for its Middle School in preparation for the upcoming elections. Both students and staff will be on leave on February 4 and 5. The school premises will be made available to election authorities for polling arrangements.

Will Delhi Metro and DTC Services Be Available on February 5?

Yes, Delhi Metro will start early at 4 AM on February 5, running trains every 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which regular schedules will resume. Additionally, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate extra bus services on 35 routes starting at 4 AM to facilitate travel for voters and election staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).