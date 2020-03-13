GATE 2020 Result Declared at gate.iitd.ac.in: Names and Subject-Wise List of Toppers

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Delhi, March 13: The IIT, Delhi has declared the result of GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. The examination was held last month in which over 6.8 lakh students participated. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi said that a total of 18.8 percent of the candidates who took exam have qualified it. Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2020 exam can visit official website of GOAPS- gate.iitd.ac.in. GATE 2020 Result Declared: IIT Delhi to Activate Online Result Link Shortly at gate.iitd.ac.in.

The exams were conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 at various centres across India and abroad. Of total 6,85,088 people appeared for GATE 2020 exam, 18.8 candidates cleared the examination. The IIT Delhi has also released the list of 29 candidates who have topped in 25 subjects.

“IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for GATE 2020 examination. Out of 858890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 685088 candidates (79.76%) appeared in the examination and around 18.8% candidates qualified in GATE 2020. The result of GATE 2020 is declared today (March 13, 2020) at 2:30 pm and is available on the GATE website http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.”

GATE 2020 Toppers List

Aerospace Engineering: Bharath Kumar K

Architecture and Planning: Kintan Shah

Biotechnology: Pranav Milind Deo

Biomedical Engineering: Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni

Agricultural Engineering: Vikrant Chauhan

Civil Engineering: Sumit Dewda

Chemical Engineering: Sachin Singh Naruka

Chemistry: Krishan Panja

Civil Engineering: Ajay Singhal

Computer Science and Information Technology: Hitesh Poply

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kalpit Agrawal

Electrical Engineering: Abhash Rai

Electronics and Communication Engineering: A Pavankumar Reddy

Geophysics: Upendra Kumar Gupta

Ecology and Evolution: Sveekruth Sheshagiri Pai

Geology: Rohan Nandy

Engineering Sciences: Devendra Singh Negi

Instrumentation Engineering: Krishna Singh Rajput

Instrumentation Engineering: Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Priya Rathore

Mathematics: Pradeep Singh

Mining Engineering: Priyanshu Maheswari

Life Sciences: Tamoghna Chowdhury

Mechanical Engineering: Vikash Kumar

Physics: Harshita Sharma

Metallurgical Engineering: Jaya Gupta

Statistics: Pramit Das

Production and Industrial Engineering: Suryansh Garg

Petroleum Engineering: Gaurav Kumar

This year, Biomedical engineering paper was introduced by the institute, in which Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni topped scoring 41,67 out of 100.