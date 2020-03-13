GATE 2020 Result Declared at gate.iitd.ac.in: Names and Subject-Wise List of Toppers

Delhi, March 13: The IIT, Delhi has declared the result of GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. The examination was held last month in which over 6.8 lakh students participated. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi said that a total of 18.8 percent of the candidates who took exam have qualified it. Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2020 exam can visit official website of GOAPS- gate.iitd.ac.in. GATE 2020 Result Declared: IIT Delhi to Activate Online Result Link Shortly at gate.iitd.ac.in.
The exams were conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 at various centres across India and abroad. Of total 6,85,088 people appeared for GATE 2020 exam, 18.8 candidates cleared the examination. The IIT Delhi has also released the list of 29 candidates who have topped in 25 subjects.
“IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for GATE 2020 examination. Out of 858890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 685088 candidates (79.76%) appeared in the examination and around 18.8% candidates qualified in GATE 2020. The result of GATE 2020 is declared today (March 13, 2020) at 2:30 pm and is available on the GATE website http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.”
GATE 2020 Toppers List
- Aerospace Engineering: Bharath Kumar K
- Architecture and Planning: Kintan Shah
- Biotechnology: Pranav Milind Deo
- Biomedical Engineering: Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni
- Agricultural Engineering: Vikrant Chauhan
- Civil Engineering: Sumit Dewda
- Chemical Engineering: Sachin Singh Naruka
- Chemistry: Krishan Panja
- Civil Engineering: Ajay Singhal
- Computer Science and Information Technology: Hitesh Poply
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kalpit Agrawal
- Electrical Engineering: Abhash Rai
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: A Pavankumar Reddy
- Geophysics: Upendra Kumar Gupta
- Ecology and Evolution: Sveekruth Sheshagiri Pai
- Geology: Rohan Nandy
- Engineering Sciences: Devendra Singh Negi
- Instrumentation Engineering: Krishna Singh Rajput
- Instrumentation Engineering: Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep
- Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Priya Rathore
- Mathematics: Pradeep Singh
- Mining Engineering: Priyanshu Maheswari
- Life Sciences: Tamoghna Chowdhury
- Mechanical Engineering: Vikash Kumar
- Physics: Harshita Sharma
- Metallurgical Engineering: Jaya Gupta
- Statistics: Pramit Das
- Production and Industrial Engineering: Suryansh Garg
- Petroleum Engineering: Gaurav Kumar
This year, Biomedical engineering paper was introduced by the institute, in which Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni topped scoring 41,67 out of 100.