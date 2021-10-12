New Delhi, October 12: The result for the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme will be released tomorrow, October 13, 2021. The result will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can check the ICSI CS result for the June 2021 exams on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. To check and download the CS Foundation, CS Professional, and CS Executive results, candidates have to use their login details.

Candidates who appeared for the online examination for Company Secretary can check their results online. The ICSI CS result will have a scorecard reflecting a section-wise breakup of the candidate’s marks. Reports inform that a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared.

ICSI CS Result: How to Download Result

Candidates have to visit the official website on ICSI official website-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the designated result link

Now enter details including the roll number and name

Now click on 'Submit'. The result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can access the CS 2021 result and download it for future reference.

According to the official notification, the ICSI CS result for the Professional (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 am tomorrow, the CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) and CS Foundation course results will be declared at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.

