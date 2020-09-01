The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main begins today, September 1, across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases and significant disagreement from students over the entrance exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an extensive list of guidelines keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind and assured candidates that all-important steps will be followed to maintain social distancing during the entrance exam. It is the first day of JEE Main 2020 exam and the second session for the entrance test is ongoing. Many pictures from different exam centres have surfaced on social media that shows how NTA has ensured its COVID-19 guidelines to be followed. On the other hand, there are also photos displaying the opposite scenario than what was expected. No social distancing at exam centres, lack of hand gloves and many more, students have faced many challenges, and their concern and fear over COVID-19 spread have increased even more.

Mandatory face masks and gloves, staggered entry and seating to ensure social distancing are some of the guidelines that students have been asked to follow at the examination centres. They were also allowed to carry their own water bottles and hand sanitizers. However, the strictness does not seem to be the same for all the centres. A Twitter user wrote, “I went inside the exam centre. A new mask was provided. But no gloves. Why they didn't provide gloves!?” He furthered stated how wearing a mask during the exam gave him a headache. “Wearing mask for 4 hours was most challenging. Now I have a headache.”

Here’s the Tweet:

#JEEMain I went inside the exam centre. A new mask was provided. But no gloves. Why they didn't provide gloves!? If they were not having stock...then why they are ready to play with Corona virus. Wearing mask for 4 hours was most challenging. Now I have a headache so — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimanshuArc_) September 1, 2020

Eventually, more photos surfaced on the internet that shows students and their parents at different exam centres from across the country. The pictures clearly show that social distancing was not really followed outside the exam hall, and the streets are covered with a huge crowd, wearing face masks, as the students gear up to appear in the entrance exam during the pandemic.

JEE Main First Day Exam in Pics:

This the way Nta follow sop No social distance after examm.. A exam centre veiw after examm #JEEMain pic.twitter.com/i556aVVEVA — ank (@Sudd42166708) September 1, 2020

No Social Distancing

#JEEMain Jee main today .... What happens on NEET day Single day! Single Shift ! Single Paper!!! 16 lakh students pic.twitter.com/KZxLhSHvsD — NEET aspirant (@Neetasp83046636) September 1, 2020

Here's Another Pic From Outside a JEE Main Exam Centre

Outside scenario of JEE exam centre. What if students parents get corona because of the stubborn attitude of govt. What about the SOPs outside JEE centre, why parents are being pushed into this deadly virus? Follow for all the ground updates.#JEEMain pic.twitter.com/o8F0Eh316q — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) September 1, 2020

Crowd at Mumbai Local

Mumbai local started for aspirants and their guardians but where is 6ft distance #JEEMain pic.twitter.com/p6RTDktVfm — Legendary Sanin (@takerfan_34) September 1, 2020

Heavy Rain, Flood, No Social Distancing

ALL THE BEST #JEEMain Students KEEP SOCIAL DISTANCING STAY HEALTHY AND STAY SAFE REMEMBER YOU ARE THE FUTURE OF INDIA ALL THE BEST👍#JEE_NEET #JEEMain #StudentLivesMatter#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents #speakUpforSSC pic.twitter.com/ZBT9P4C271 — Er.Altaf Ansari ( Stay home stay safe ) (@altaf4u89) September 1, 2020

It is a crucial time for students and NTA, as a conducting body. While the COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed inside the exam hall, the centres seem to have faced increasing challenges related to the norm. JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6 and NEET 2020 for medical courses will be conducted on September 13.

