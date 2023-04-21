Delhi, April 21: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. To access the result, a registered JEE Aspirant needs to enter his application number and date of birth at website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students must also note that the last date to raise objections to the NTA JEE Answer Key is today, April 21, 2023. CUET PG 2023 Exam Date Revealed: NTA Announces Schedule of Common University Entrance Test, Check Details.

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 Date and Time

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. With the conclusion of exams, everyone is awaiting for updates regarding the release of result. As per media reports, JEE Main session 2 result is expected to be announced by the last week of April, however, there has been no official update. Candidates can check and download their session 2 result online at the official website. UGC Asks Universities To Allow Students To Write Exams in Local Languages Even if Course Is in English Medium.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission to top engineering colleges in India, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Check

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. Click on the link for the JEE Main 2023 result. Enter your JEE Main 2023 roll number and date of birth. Enter the security pin displayed on the screen. Click on the "Submit" button. The JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 can do so by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances raised by the students, NTA will publish the final answer key and result.

