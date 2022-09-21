Mumbai, September 21: On Wednesday, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology released the LBS Centre Rank List 2022 for Nursing and Paramedical courses. Candidates who appeared for the LBS entrance examination for Nursing and Paramedical courses can check the rank list by visiting the official website of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre, Thiruvananthapuram released the LBS Rank List 2022 for B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical courses today, September 21. Besides, the B.Sc Nursing and other paramedical programs, the LBS Centre has also introduced three new courses these include Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology. BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here’s How to Download.

Steps To Check LBS Centre Rank List 2022:

Visit the official website of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "LBS Centre Rank List 2022" link

Log in using your credentials

Click on submit

Your LBS Centre Rank List will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the LBS Centre will publish the final rank list on September 24, 2022, after it resolves the grievances of the said rank list. Here's the direct link to check LBS Centre Rank List 2022. For more details, candidates can also check the official website of the LBS Centre.

Meanwhile, the LBS Centre has opened the admissions process for various programmes including Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing), Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. (M.L.T)), Bachelor of Science in Perfusion Technology (B.Sc. Perfusion Technology), Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiological Technology (B.Sc. MRT), Bachelor of Science in Optometry (B.Sc. MRT), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T.) among others.

