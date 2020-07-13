The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board exam results today, July 13, 2020. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is also expected to declare the board exam results 2020 for both classes 10 and 12 soon. As per reports, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 is expected to be declared first. However, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date has not been confirmed yet. According to reports, MBSHSE class 12 board exam result is likely to be declared by July 15, 2020. Once out, the scores will be made available at the official websites; mahresults.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. In addition to these sites, the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020 can also be accessed at examresults.net by the students.

Last month, the Maharashtra Education Department reported that both class 10 and class 12 board exam results would be declared in July and the admission process for class 11 will begin soon as well. If reports are to be believed, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be declared on July 14, or July 15, 2020. The SSC result 2020 can be expected by the end of this month. However, students must note that the exam result dates have not been decided by the MSBSHSE board yet.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020?

Visit the official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the result link of Maharashtra HSC result.

Now enter the roll number of the student in the Maharashtra result 2020 window followed by his/her mother’s first name.

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your HSC Maharashtra Board result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

HSC class 12 board exams 2020 were conducted from February 18 to March 18. Again, SSC board exams 2020 were scheduled from March 3 to March 23, but was interrupted because of the nationwide lockdown. The last paper for class 10 board exams, Geography had to be cancelled. Students in this paper will get marks based on the average marks received in other subjects of the board exams.

