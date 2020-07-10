It is almost time for the Maharashtra state board to declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam result 2020. The date has not been decided yet, but the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th board exam result soon. Once out, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be released on the official website of MSBSHSE mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students who are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC result 2020 must note a few steps as to how they can check their marks online. In this article, we bring you details about where and how you can check MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC and HSC Board Exam Result 2020?

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exam result 2020 will be declared by the board through a press conference. Once announced, the scores will be made available on the official websites of MSBHSHSE; mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Students will have to submit their roll number to check their HSC, SSC result scores.

How to Check MSBSHSE SSC and HSC Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the respective result link of Maharashtra SSC or HSC result as per student’s class.

Now enter the roll number of the student in the Maharashtra result 2020 window followed by his/her mother’s first name.

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your SSC or HSC Maharashtra Board result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

According to reports, the Maharashtra board will declare the HSC 12th result 2020 first. The SSC 10th board exam result 2020 will be announced by the end of this month. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites of MSBSHSE to know the official announcement on the result declaration date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).