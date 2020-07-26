Mumbai, July 26: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE is likely to declare Maharashtra SS result 2020 in the coming day. Till now, Maharashtra Class 10 result 2020 date has been announced by the board. However, reports suggest that Class 10 marks will be declared this week. Once declared, students can check grades on the board's official website- maharesult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and maharashtraeducation.com.

More than seventeen lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th examinations. After the grades are out, students can collect their mark sheet from their respective schools in a few days. Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Expected Soon.

How to Check MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 Online:

Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

After the results are out, click on the link saying "Maharashtra SSC Result 2020".

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and other details

Your Maharashtra Board Class 10 results will appear on the screen

Take a printout for the future reference

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results have already been declared by the board. The COVID-19 crisis had disrupted the Class 10 exams and geography paper could not be conducted. The marks will be conducted based on the student's performance in other subjects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).