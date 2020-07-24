The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12 HSC result 2020, and now it is time for the board to announce 10th result. Before we begin, it must be noted here that Maharashtra SSC result 2020 date has not been confirmed by MSBSHSE yet. However, media reports hint that MSBSHSE class 10 board exam results 2020 can be expected by the end of this month. Once declared, the marks will be made available at the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students of Maharashtra board are advised to keep their roll numbers handy as MSBSHSE is expected to declare the SSC result 2020, anytime soon. In this article, we bring you where and how you can check your 10th result 2020 marks online, after the results are announced. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Expected Soon: Here’s All You Need to Know About MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam Result.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020?

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will be made available on the official websites of MSBSHSE. Students can visit mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to check the marks scored online. Aside from the official websites, the SSC result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2020’ Click on the link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your Maharashtra board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has disrupted the board exams and the evaluation process. For MSBSHSE class 10 board exams, geography paper could not be conducted as per the decided schedule, and it was later cancelled as the number of COVID-10 cases increased. The marks in the subject will be awarded based on the students’ performance in the remaining subjects.

