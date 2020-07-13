Shillong, July 13: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, on Monday, declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts results 2020 (class 12) on its official website. Students can check their Meghalaya HSSLC exam (Arts stream) results 2020 at megresults.nic.in. According to the toppers' list, Mahima Sinha has been ranked first in the MBOSE HSSCL examination for Arts stream. She scored 428 marks.

A total of 24,267 students appeared for the HSSLC Arts examination in Meghalaya. Of them, 18,039 cleaned the examination. The pass percentage for Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC examinations 2020 (Arts) streams is 74.34 percent. A total of 10,345 male candidates and 13,922 female candidates had appeared for the exams. Here is the direct link to check the MBOSE HSSLC Arts results 2020.

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2020:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2020’ tab on the homepage.

Enter roll number and captcha.

Click on 'submit'.

Your result will be declared on the website.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2020: Toppers' List

Girls outshined boys as 79.19 percent of total female candidates passed the exam, compared to 67.8 percent passing percentage among male candidates.

