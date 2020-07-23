The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare MP 12th board exam result 2020 soon. Once declared, MPBSE result 2020 will be published at the official website, mpbse.nic.in. The MP 12th result 2020 date and time has not been confirmed by the board yet. However, it was earlier reported that class 12 board exam result in Madhya Pradesh can be expected in August. MPBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 was postponed because of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The board conducted the remaining class 12 board exams from June 9 to June 16. In this article, we bring you where and how you can check MPBSE 12th result 2020, once declared. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Expected Soon: Here’s All You Need to Know About MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam Result.

Where to Check MP 12th Result 2020?

The Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 once declared will be released on the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in. Along with the official website, MP Board Result 2020 will also be made available on third-party sites. Because of huge traffic on the result website, there is a possibility that the website might delay in response, once declared. In such cases, MP 12th result 2020 can be checked at examresults.net.

How to Check MP 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘MP Board class 12 result 2020.’ Click on the link

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of MPBSE to stay updated with the class 12 board exam result date. Meanwhile, the MP 10th result 2020 was declared on July 4, and the pass percentage stood at 62.84%.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).