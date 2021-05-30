Bhopal, May 30: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for class 9 and class 11 final examination for the academic year 2020-21 on May 30, Sunday. The results have been released on the Vimarsh portal. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the website at vimarsh.mp.gov.in to see and download the result. UP Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; 'Class 12th Board Exam May be Conducted in 2nd Week of July', Says State Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

This year, as the final examination for the Classes 9 and 11 were cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the board will announce the results on the basis of revision tests held in the month of November and half-yearly examinations held in February. The result would then be calculated on the basis of best 5 subjects. CICSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021: CICSE Asks Schools To Submit Average Scores of Students in Class 11, Internal Exams.

Here is how you can check the MPBSE Class 9 & Class 11 Result 2021:

Visit the Vimarsh portal at vimarsh.mp.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link to check Class 9 and Class 11 result.

A new web page will open

Select the relevant details (District, Block, School & Class)

Enter the sum of numbers displayed

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The students are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies, immediately. The announcement of result has been postponed twice before. Initially the results was scheduled to be declared on April 30, then it was postponed to May 15.

