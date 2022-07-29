Mumbai, July 29: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Friday declared the Summer Diploma Result 2022. The students can check and download their results by visiting the official website of MSBTE at msbte.org.

Candidates are advised to keep their seat number or enrollment number handy to check the MSBTE results.

How to Check MSBTE Summer 2022 result:

Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

On the homepage, click on the Summer 2022 result link

Enter your seat/enrollment number

Submit

The MSBTE result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, the MSBTE Summer Diploma exams were conducted from June 8 to June 30. The MSBTE Diploma exams are important for students seeking admissions to engineering colleges and pharmacy programs in the state

