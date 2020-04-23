NCERT Develops Alternative Academic Calendars For Upper Primary Stage to Help CBSE, State Boards And Other Students of Classes VI to VIII During Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @kyledevaras/ unsplash.com)

New Delhi, April 23: NCERT, under the guidance of MHRD released the alternative academic calendar for upper primary stage (students of Classes VI to VIII) today. The aim is to engage with students meaningfully during their stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown with the help of parents and teachers. The calendar was released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi today.

This calendar will empower students, teachers, school principals and parents to find out positive ways to deal with coronavirus using online teaching by getting school education at home. The calendar is for students of CBSE and, state boards. The alternative academic calendar for the primary stage was released on April 16, 2020. NCERT CEE 2020 to Be Held on May 24, Here Are Important Examination Updates You Should Know.

What Does the Calendar Provide?

According to the press release issued by the Government of India, the calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways. These can be used by the learner, parents and teachers while at home.

For those, who may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and others, the calendar guides teachers to help parents and students through SMS or even voice call.

The calendar contains a week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities. It also maps the themes with the learning outcomes. This has been done to help teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks. Experiential learning activities such as Arts Education, Physical Exercises, yoga, pre-vocational skills are also covered in this calendar.

The calendar will also help with strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students and parents. The calendar includes a link for Chapter wise e-content available on the e-pathshala, NROER and DIKSHA portal of GoI.

What All Will Be Included in the Calendar in Future?

The Minister informed that for remaining classes i.e., IX to XII and subject areas will be covered under this calendar. In addition to this, the calendar will also cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need). Link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programme will be included.