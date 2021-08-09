New Delhi, August 9: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) application process will end on Tuesday, August 10. Candidates who wish to register for the NEET UG 2021 have to visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form. The application process began on July 13 and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2021 on September 12. This is the extended deadline for submitting the application form. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application was August 6. NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12.

The application form for NEET (UG) – 2021 has been divided into two phases. The exam will be conducted on September 12. Once the application process ends, the correction window will open on August 11 and will close on August 14. During the correction window time, candidates will have a chance to rectify the personal details including place of birth, academic details of Class 10, 11 and 12, details of parents, address.

NEET 2021: Here's How to Apply:

Candidates who wish to register for the NEET UG 2021 have to visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form.

to fill in the application form. On the website, find a link that reads, ‘Fill Registration Form’

Now fill in the online application form that appears on the screen. Enter the credentials properly and upload their scanned recent photo and signature

After the form is filled, students will have to pay the examination fee

Now click on 'Submit'. The application process is completed

Download the copy for future reference.

As per details by the National Testing Agency (NTA), in the first phase, candidates are required to submit personal details, including scanned images of documents, signatures, thumb impressions and other information. In the second set, information needs to be submitted before the declaration of the result or downloading of the scorecard.

