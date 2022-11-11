The NTA will provide exam schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 anytime soon. The complete schedule will be published through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET is a national level entrance exam organized for admission into MBBS, BDS, Ayush & other nursing courses. As per latest reports, NEET UG 2023 exam will be held in the month of May 2023. Though, confirm date & time for exam is yet to be declare. Aadhaar New Rules: Government Amends UIDAI Rules; Says 'Supporting Documents Need To Be Updated at Least Once in 10 Years'.

For NEET 2023, Tamil Nadu school might conduct NEET coaching for class 11th & 12th students. The school education department will conduct it in third week of November 2022. The classes will be held in both English & Tamil Languages. Around 420 centres have been identified for coaching classes. Central Government’s Decision To Reserve MBBS, BDS Seats for Militancy-Affected Children in Jammu and Kashmir Welcomed; Check Details.

According to latest reports on same, the registration process for same would start in March 2023. Till date, NTA has not announced any fixed date or time to release NEET 2023 notification. Interested students must check following points to check how to apply for NEET examination:

Go to the official website.

Fill online application form by providing all the details in the form.

Enter working email ID & phone number.

Click on submit & send OTP button.

Fill other details & login using application number and password.

Now fill other asked details including qualification.

Now enter security pin & click on, “Save & next” button.

Upload documents & images such as passport size photograph & signature.

Also upload left hand thumb impression.

Documents, images & thumb impression must be submitted in prescribed format & size.

Re-check the given details including documents, images & thumb impression format and size.

Now tick on, ‘I Agree’ & click on ‘Final submission of Application’ button.

After final submission, pay the application fee as per your category.

Now, confirmation page will appear on your computer screen.

Take its print out & keep safe till future use.

The application form is accepted only of eligible candidates so here we are also providing general eligibility norms. Candidates are suggested to do check the following norms before applying for NEET 2023:

Nationality: Indian citizen, NRI’s, OCI’s, PIO’s & Foreign national candidates will be eligible.

Indian citizen, NRI’s, OCI’s, PIO’s & Foreign national candidates will be eligible. Candidates who have qualified 12th or are appearing in 12th in year 2023 will be also eligible to apply for NEET 2023.

All the interested & waiting students are advised to keep visiting official website to avoid any delay in NEET 2023 latest updates & information.