The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in from April 22 onwards.

The last date to register for the posts is May 2 and the online examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager(Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury). OPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 15 Junior Assistant Posts at opsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualifications:

Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Or Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered). NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 850+ GST as applicable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).