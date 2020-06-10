QS World University Rankings 2020-21: Only Three Indian Varsities in Top 200, IIT-Bombay at 152nd Spot in List

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 10: Only three Indian varsities were included among top 200 institutes, as part of the list compiled by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2020-21. The three institutes which earned a spot in the list include IIT Bombay - ranked 152nd, IISc Bangalore which stood at 182nd spot and IIT Delhi placed at 184th. University Exams of Final Year Students Cancelled in Maharashtra, Marks to be Allotted as Per Aggregate.

Notably, the QS rankings rate the top 1,000 universities across the world. While the ranking of top 200 institutes is explicitly mentioned, others are placed in the band of 200-400, 401-600, 601-800 and 801-1000.

Till last year, the ranking agency had considered 25 Indian institutes among the 1,000 noted varsities across the world. The number, this time, has come down to 21.

In what could reflect a major setback for the Indian academia, all varsities tagged with the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag have slipped in the rankings.

The IoE-tagged institutes whose rankings plunged are as follows: IT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, University of Delhi, IISc Bangalore, Hyderabad Central University, BITS Pilani, Anna University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Out of the 21 Indian Universities included in the list of 1,000, 14 have slipped in their rankings, three have maintained their last year ranks and four institutes - OP Jindal Institute, Savitribai Phule University, IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Guwahati improves their positions.

The four Indian varsities that have been knocked down from the list include BITS Pilani and VIT. Last year, the QS WUR list had included them in the 801-1000 band.

Worldwide, the number one ranking has been secured by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Stanford University and Harvard University and 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.