RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates

Education Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, June 13: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has invited application for the Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam 2020. The application process will conclude on July 2, 2020. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is to fill 2,177 vacancies of Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer. UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in for 47 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

Out of the total vacancies, 1,119 vacancies are for Lab Technician and 1,058 for the post of Assistant Radiographer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official RSMSSB website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov. ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam: Company Secretaries Examination to Now Take Place from August 18 to August 28; Check Revised Datesheet.

RSMSSB Recruitment Examination 2020 Important Details:

  • Official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov

  • Number of vacancies: 2,177

  • Age limit: 18 to 40 years

  • Application Fee: For general and OBC (creamy layer) candidates, the application fee is Rs 450. For Rajasthan state BC/OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates, the application fee is Rs 350. While for the Rajasthan state SC/ST candidates, the application fee is 250.

  • Eligibility: For Lab Technician's post, educational qualification is Senior Secondary (Science) with DMLT. For Assistant Radiographer's post, candidates should have completed Senior Secondary (Science) with Radiography Course.

The salary is as per the 7th Pay Scale Pay Matrix Level L - 8. The application window has been activated at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 2, 2020.

