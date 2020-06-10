UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in for 47 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates

UPSC Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 10: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has invited application for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) Exam 2020. The application process will conclude on June 30, 2020. A total of 47 vacancies are to be filled through this exam, the official notification at upsc.gov.in said. UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Female candidates, SC and ST candidates, and persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from paying fee. QS World University Rankings 2020-21: Only Three Indian Varsities in Top 200, IIT-Bombay at 152nd Spot in List.

Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2020 Important Details:

Official website: upsc.nic.in or upsconline.nic.in

upsc.nic.in or upsconline.nic.in Number of vacancies: 47

47 Age limit: 21 to 30 years

21 to 30 years Eligibility: Bachelor’s or master’s degree with statistics/mathematical statistics/ applied statistics

Earlier, the Commission used to notify the Indian Economic Service (IES) exam and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam together. However, this time notification is only released for ISS Exam 2020 due to NIL vacancies for IES.

"Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs)," the notification said.