New Delhi, June 23: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers position. The SBI SO Recruitment 2020 registration has started online at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website on or before July 13, 2020. MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Job Notification for 16,726 Vacancies for Skilled and Unskilled Workers Released Online at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is to fill 326 vacancies for Executive (FI & MM) and Senior Executive (Social Banking & CSR). After the completion of SBI SO recruitment 2020 application process, eligible candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview. RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer Exam: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

Vacancy Details:

Executive (FI & MM)- 241

Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR)- 85

Educational Qualification:

For Executive (FI & MM), Graduation in Rural Economy/ Agriculture and Allied Activities/ Horticulture as 4 years full-time course is required. However, Post-Graduation (with the same specialisation) is preferred.

For Sr. Executive (Social Banking & CSR), Graduation in any stream is required. However, Graduation in Social Sciences/ Social Work or Post-Graduation* (preferably in the same stream) is preferred.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay Rs 750/- as application fees. Candidates of SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from fees.

To be selected for the job, candidates will be shortlisted based on the parameters set by the Bank. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

