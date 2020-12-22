New Delhi, December 22: State Bank of India has released the notification for the recruitment to various posts. The application process for the SBI recruitment begun on Tuesday. The interested candidates can visit the official website of the bank to apply for the same. The official website is- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is January 11 online. Last date to print the application form in January 30, 2021. Government Jobs in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Announces Recruitment for 10,000 Govt Vacancies.

SBI has begun the recrutiment for several posts. These includes, Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer Fire), Deputy Manager (Internal Audit), Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist), Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst), Specialist Cadre Officers, Specialist Cadre Officers (Credit Procedures), Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing). Navik (DB) Coast Guard Admit Card Released; Know How & Where to Download It.

The Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given below while applying for any post:

Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents including resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc among others.

Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).

In case a candidate is called for an interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.) he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

Candidates are advised to check the Bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

The Call letter/ advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail or will be uploaded on the Bank’s websites (No hard copy will be sent).

In case more than one candidate scores the same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order.

Hard copy of application & other documents not to be sent to this office. All revision will be hosted only on the Bank’s websites.

The last date to apply for the various posts offered by the State Bank of India is January 11 2021. It is also the last date to edit the details in the application. Last date to pay the fee is January 11, 2021. The process of registration will only complete after the fee is deposited with the bank via online banking on or before the last date for payment of fee.

