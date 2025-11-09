School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 November 2025: Keeping up with daily news headlines during school assemblies is essential for students’ educational and moral development. These carefully curated school assembly news headlines help students stay connected with important national and global events, fostering awareness and responsibility. Listening to daily current affairs also deepens their understanding of diverse issues and enhances their academic preparation. Here are today’s major national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for the school assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav Turns 36: RJD Leader Celebrates Birthday During Election Rally in Bihar’s Karakat

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Names 40 Star Campaigners for Civic Body Polls

Thane Water Cut: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Announces 12-Hour Water Shutdown on November 11 for Major Repair and Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas

Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot: 3 Men Arrested While Supplying Weapons, Suspects Were Under Year-Long Surveillance for Planning Attacks Across India

International News For School Assembly

Thailand Boat Accident : 300 Feared Dead After Boats Carrying Migrants Capsizes Near Tarutao Island, Search and Rescue Operation Underway

US Government Shutdown Enters Day 39; Impact Felt Across United States As Republican-Democrat Standoff on Funding Drags On

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension: 6 Civilians Killed, 5 Injured As Pak Military Strikes Residential Homes in Spin Boldak District of Afghanistan

No Deal: Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Hit Dead End, Taliban Accuses Islamabad of Being ‘Irresponsible and Uncooperative’

Gaza War: Istanbul Prosecutor Issues Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Charges of ‘Genocide’ in Connection With War in Palestine

Sports News For School Assembly

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals 2025 Due to Injury; Tennis Star Announces Decision Following Victory Against Lorenzo Musetti in Athens Open

Jemimah Rodrigues Honoured by CISF Personnel at ASG Mumbai Airport After Starring in India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory (See Pics)

Deepti Sharma Visits Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, India Women's Cricket Team Star Seeks Blessing Following ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory

Washington Sundar Receives 'Impact Player of the Series' Medal in IND vs AUS 2025 T20I Series

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Britney Spears Returns to Social Media After Account Deactivation, Reflects on ‘Crazy’ Year (View Post)

IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth to Be Felicitated for Completing 50 Glorious Years in Cinema

Priyanka Chopra Officially Confirms Joining SS Rajamouli's Next Film with Mahesh Babu

Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away: Poonam Dhillon Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Late Friend; Says ‘She Had a Tough Life and Deserved Far More Fame’

Business News For School Assembly

Layoffs Surge to Highest Level in October Since 2003 in US, Hiring Lowest in 14 Years: Report

Flight delays and cancellations mount as FAA cuts to air traffic enter second day

Elon Musk awarded nearly $1 trillion pay package by Tesla shareholders

Exposure to daily news headlines contributes greatly to students’ overall growth. It sharpens their general awareness, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. By staying updated on current national and international developments, students can relate real-world events to their academic learning, leading to a broader and more informed perspective.

