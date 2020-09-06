After students campaigned on Twitter demanding the result dates of exams conducted in 2018 and 2019, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a tentative results dates for SSC CGL Tier 3, Multitasking Staff (MTS) exam 2019 and Junior Engineer recruitments exams. Candidates can get access to SSC CGL Tier 3 exam 2018, MTS 2019 and Junior Engineer Recruitment exam results tentative dates at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. According to the official notice, SSC would likely declare the CGL 2018 result on October 4, 2020. However, more details and confirmed timeline is awaited. In this article, we bring you detailed notice along with the result dates of SSC recruitment exams.

Candidates recently took to Twitter, expressing their disappointment over SSC’s significant delay in declaring CGL results and other exam results. They demanded reform in the recruitment process and that the results should be declared on the decided schedule. Earlier this month, SSC stated that CGL 2018 result would be announced soon, but no dates were confirmed. As more and more tweets surfaced, SSC released a tentative result date timeline for candidates as to when they can expect the results. You can check the full schedule of tentative result dates of SSC exams, HERE.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Exam Result—October 4, 2020

SSC MTS Non-Technical Paper 2—October 31, 2020

Junior Engineer for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts positions exams—September 21, 2020.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 exam was held on December 29, 2019. More than 50,000 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the exam. Now, as the tentative result schedule has been announced, more details on the recruitment process are awaited.

