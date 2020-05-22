SSC Exam Dates Update: Staff Selection Commission to Review Situation and Decide Exam Dates After June 1, 2020 at ssc.nic.in

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded an important notice on its official website for upcoming exams. The SSC will announce the fresh dates for the pending exams after June 1 once it reviews the lockdown situation in the country. The exams are pending for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. The SSC said, after the completion of the fourth phase of lockdown, it will review the situation on June 1, 2020 and then decide on dates for all these examinations.

Candidates, who are going to appear for the above-mentioned exams, are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in on a regular basis to get the latest updates on the exam dates. It was on May 4, that the commission had published the notice regarding the exam and was to release the exam date on May 18, 2020. However, due to the nationwide lockdown which was extended till May 31, the commission said it will take decision on exam date after June 1. Class 10 Board Exams 2020 Not To Be Held Nationwide, Except For North-East Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The official notification said, “The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the CoronaVirus Pandemic on 21.05.2020. It has been noted that the Government has extended the lockdown in the country till 31.05.2020”. “Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19/03/2020, 16/04/2020, 24/04/2020 and 04.05.2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission”, the order added.