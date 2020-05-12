Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10 Examination to Be Held From June 1 to 12, Class 12 Paper on June 4

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 12: Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu will begin from June 1, 2020. The state school education minister KA Sengottaiyan announced on Tuesday that examinations will be conducted from June 1 to 12. Originally the exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13. However, the dates were postponed due to the novel coronavirus situation in the country. UGC Exam 2020 Guidelines: University Grants Commission Issues Advisory on Examinations, Academic Calendar in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The exams will start from June 1 and students will begin with language paper, followed by English and other papers. Meanwhile, the state government has not taken any decision on re-opening the schools. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Timetable for Class 10 Students:

June 1 - Language

June 3 - English

June 5 - Mathematics

June 6 - Optional language

June 8 - Science

June 10 - Social Science

June 12 - Vocational subjects

While Class 12 examinations have been concluded in the state, about 36,842 students were not being able to write last paper on March 24 due to COVID-19 lockdown during the first phase of lockdown. The exam will now be held on June 4.