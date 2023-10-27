Pune, October 27: TED, a non-profit organisation that hosts talks to spread ideas and inspiration, is set to hold a TEDx event at Lonavala in Pune district of Maharashtra. The TEDx event named TEDx Lonavala will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 8 am to 5 pm. Leading content and news aggregator Dailyhunt is the official digital media partner for the TEDx Lonavala 2023. The theme of the event is "Think Beyond".

At TEDx Lonavala, around 15-20 speakers from various fields will share their powerful ideas and innovative insights. About 500-plus people are expected to attend the event, which will be held at DY Patil International University in Pune's Akurdi village. This is a physical event which is open to the public. Tickets are available at the official website of TED. Actor-cum- social media influencer Avneshi Jain, Mrs World International 2022 finalist Deepthi Hegde and IAS officer Shubham Gupta are among speakers who are expected to share their ideas, knowledge and experiences. Dailyhunt, OneIndia and Delhi Police Collaborate to Empower Citizens and Enhance Public Safety.

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design. TED talks are inspiring speeches. Speakers at TED talks get a maximum of 18 minutes to present their ideas, stories and experiences. The list of previous TED speakers includes names like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Shah Rukh Khan, Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi. Narayana Murthy Says Youngsters in India Should Work 70 Hours Every Week as India's Productivity Among Lowest in World (Watch Video).

TEDx, however, is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis. Each TEDx event has unique content and design as well as common features. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Raghuram Rajan, Harsha Bhogle, Nandan Nilekani and AR Rahman are some of the previous TEDx speakers.

TED has hosted more than 35,000 TEDx events in 180 countries so far. TED and TEDx talks are uploaded online on YouTube. With more than 38.4 million subscribers, the YouTube TEDx Talks channel has garnered more than 7,307,465,888 views so far. More than 199,000 videos uploaded so far. For TEDx Lonavala, limited seats are available. If you wish to attend, you should book tickets early.

