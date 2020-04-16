Telangana University Degree Result 2019–20 Declared, Check Semester Exam Results Online at tuexams.in, telanganauniversity.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Telangana University has declared the results of the undergraduate exams conducted in Dec-Jan, 2020. Candidates who belong to the TU UG courses can check their marks by visiting the official websites; tuexams.in, telanganauniversity.ac.in. The TU conducted the degree exams of 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams in Dec/Jan 2019-20. It has been nearly four months that the varsity has finally declared the TU UG Semester Results 2020. Students must further note that the official websites are currently not responding because of the instant traffic as many are visiting to check their marks at a time. You can click HERE to visit and download your Telangana University 2019-20 UG results directly. Delhi University Postpones All Examinations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The Telangana University degree results in 2019-20 are applicable to students from various streams such as BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, etc. But those who appeared in 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams in December and January 2019-20 exams can only check their results. Candidates in case unsatisfied with their result can apply for a re-evaluation. On the other hand, those who fail can appear in the supplementary exams.

How to Check Telangana University Result 2020?

Visit the official website of TU exam portal; tuexams.in .

. On the website, you will find the semester exam result notification.

Select your semester from the result list given on the page.

Submit your roll number to check your TU result.

Download and save it for future references.

The results available on the website are only for provisional use. The official mark sheet of the respective degrees can only be collected from their colleges; once the lockdown is lifted.