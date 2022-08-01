The second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is now over. National Testing Agency (NTA) will now release provisional answer keys along with candidates' recorded responses and question papers on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Based on past trends, JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key can be expected anytime this week. Candidates can download it by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The Agency conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exam for paper 1 between July 25 till July 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 exam was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022. CUET UG Admit Card 2022: NTA To Release Hall Tickets for Phase 2 Exams on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here’s How To Download

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 for Challenge" link

Enter your application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download answer key, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must note that to access the JEE Main Answer Key, a candidate needs to enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth. Below are the steps and a direct link(to be active soon) to download the answer key.

