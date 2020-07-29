Dehradun, July 29: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the result of class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can visit the board's official website ubse.uk.gov.in. uaresults.nic.in and check the UBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020 online. The official time of the links to go active was 11 am. Students can also get their results via SMS-- students of Class 10 need to type UK10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 while Class 12 students can type UK12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by July 15.

The overall passing percentage for Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Class 10th result this year is 76.9%. Gaurav Sakhlani has topped the Class 10 results with 98.20% while Jigyasa is second in the list with 97.80%. The overall passing percentage of Class 12 results of UBSE Board is 80.26% this year. The topper this year for Class 12 is Beauty Vatsal with 96.60% while Yugal Joshi is at the second spot with 95.40%. UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Declared: Check Class 10, 12 Uttarakhand Board Exam Results Online at ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, a total of 1,47,155 students had sat for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th exam. Of these, 1,13,191 students have successfully passed. Overall pass percentage is at 76.91. Meanwhile a total of 1,19,164 students had appeared for the Uttarakhand UBSE Board 12th exam.

The Uttarakhand board exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 to March 25 but several exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were postponed to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 were announced in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education RK Kunwar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).