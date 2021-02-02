New Delhi, February 2: Union Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday announced the dates for UGC National Eligibility Test 2021 on his Twitter Handle. The UGC NET-2021 examinations for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May this year. BPSC APO 2021 Prelims Examination: Admit Card Released on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in; Know How to Download the Call Letter.

The application process for UGC NET 2021 has also began on Tuesday. Interested candidates can fill the form available on the official website -ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill the form is March 2, 2021. The deadline to make payment towards the application fee is March 3, 2021. MICAT 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card Released on Official Website; Candidates Can Download Call Letters From - mica.ac.in.

Read the Tweet by Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Here:

📢Announcement National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants.#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/5j1zifvjD1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

The exam will be conducted on Computer Based Test mode only, says the official notification. It question paper will consist two section. Paper I will have 50 multiple choice questions of total 100 marks. While Paper-II will have 100 MCQs for a total 200 marks. Candidates will be given three hours to attempt all the questions in the paper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).