New Delhi, June 26: The National Testing Agency recently announced the schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

As per the schedule, the UGC NET exams will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12, and on August 12, 13, and 14. Assam Floods: Man Braves Flood Waters To Greet CM Himanta Biswa Sarma With a 'Gamusa' (Watch Video).

The NTA said that a detailed schedule for UGC NET 2021-22 will be announced soon. "Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in," the official notification by NTA read.

It must be noted that the application window for UGC NET December 2021, and June 2022 merged cycles were closed on May 30. The Admit cards for the UGC NET tests are expected to be released soon. Uttarakhand Forest Department Discovers Rare Carnivorous Plant Utricularia Furcellata in Chamoli (See Pics).

It must be noted that the UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test conducted twice a year. The June 2022 cycle of UGC Net got delayed as the December 2022 cycle was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to regularise the examination cycles, the National Testing Agency merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2022 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).